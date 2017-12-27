We Try It: Drinks & Eats

Thirsty? Hungry? Check out these fun drink and eats from our bag of “We Try It” goodies!

Waterloo Sparkling Water:

Class A ingredients deliver the Aroma:

These aromatic extracts are captured from the steam that boils off real fruit. We use these to deliver a rich flavor aroma in our water.

Class B ingredients deliver the fullness of the fruit taste; “the heart of the fruit flavor”.

Flavor notes that represent the meat of the fruit are captured using extremely high pressure equipment which essentially squeezes the concentration of oils out resulting in an intense flavor.

Class C ingredients are all-natural botanical elements that help to bond Class A and Class B ingredients together and to help with transition from aroma to taste and mouthfeel.

(Found in Whole Foods Markets in Indy)

Wize Monkey Introduces NEW Ginger Lemon and Strawberry Hibiscus Loose Leaf Teas

Just in time for cold + flu season, Wize Monkey Coffee Leaf Tea has introduced their new Ginger Lemon Loose Leaf Tea! Crafted with their award-winning CLTea base and blended with dried ginger, lemon peels, and lemon extract, this fragrant tea indulges the senses while delivering antioxidants such as mangiferin and cholorogenic acids. As the weather cools down, elevate immunity with this tea that offers a spicy ginger boost and sweet lemon finish…and if you are so inclined, add turmeric to create a powerful cold-fighting elixir!

In addition, Wize Monkey has crafted an additional new loose leaf tea in Strawberry Hibiscus flavor! Enjoy the sweetness of strawberry with the subtle tartness of hibiscus being rounded out by the smoothness of their classic Coffee Leaf Tea. Their award-winning CLTea base has been blended with dried hibiscus petals and natural strawberry flavor, and delivers antioxidants like mangiferin and cholorogenic acids.

Founded by Max Rivest, Arnaud Petitvallet, and Enrique Ferrufino, a third-generation coffee farmer in Nicaragua, Wize Monkey Coffee Leaf Teas are available in five delightful flavors, including Earl Grey, Jasmine, Mango Party, Minty Marvel, and Original, as well as the new Ginger Lemon Loose Leaf Tea. https://www.wizemonkey.com/

Sanaia Applesauce

Imagine the tart flavor of organic Granny Smith apples paired with exotic, island-inspired fruits, spices and botanicals to create the most indulgent applesauce you have ever tasted! The well-traveled foodie on your gift list will appreciate their gorgeous gift boxes this holiday season!

Hand-crafted, artisanal, and enjoyed in single-serve glass jars, sanaia applesauce is palate-pleasing and delicious! Whether you serve it individually with your freshly prepared meal, or top it with fruits, granola or muesli, sanaia applesauce is a delight to the taste buds!

The range of flavors from sanaia now includes botanicals and fruits from almost every continent, so you experience both the familiar and the exotic in every spoonful. Six delightful flavors include Sweet Ginger, Hibiscus, Guava, Tamarind, Lychee, and Lavender Pear. https://sanaiaapplesauce.com/

ENERGYbits

Tuck little BITS of health into your desk drawer or purse for a quick nutritional boost throughout the day! ENERGYbits are 100% organically grown algae tablets. Yes, the stuff that grows in the ocean! It doesn’t get much cleaner than the ENERGYbits nutrition facts label – just one ingredient and only 30 calories per serving. And on top of that, it’s one of the most nutrient-dense foods in the world – rich in iron, protein, B vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3s. ENERGYbits® offers four brands of pure algae – all of which contain no sugar, chemicals, caffeine, binders or gluten, including ENERGYbits®, SKINNYbits®, RECOVERYbits® and VITALITYbits®. http://www.energybits.com/

Stabilyze Bars

Offering balanced nutrition on-the-go, Stabilyze bars are not only nutritious, but extremely delicious! Keeping a few bars on hand at work is ideal for those who want to avoid the vending machine (and don’t we all!). Their Dark Chocolate Thin Mint Cookie flavor rivals that of the iconic Girl Scout cookie…and is much healthier for you! Every Stabilyze bar provides high-quality whey protein, 8 grams of a prebiotic fiber, 21 vitamins and minerals, and low net carbs as the bars are sweetened naturally with agave syrup. The bars are also certified gluten-free to provide a nutritious snack for individuals who need to avoid consuming foods that contain gluten. The bars are diabetic friendly and support stable blood sugar levels. Stabilyze Bars come in an array of delicious flavors, including Dark Chocolate Coconut Cashew, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, and Dark Chocolate Thin Mint Cookie. Two NEW vegan seasonal bars, Fudge Chocolate Brownie and Dark Chocolate Hazelnut, will be available in early December. https://www.stabilyze.com/

MATI Energy

The first craft brewed energy drink, MATI offers healthy, natural energy made from Guayusa tea and fruit juice. To power you through your day naturally, MATI has NO added sugar, NO artificial ingredients, NO artificial caffeine, and no chemicals. MATI Energy is available in 2 NEW delicious flavors, Peach Mango and Tropical Pineapple, as well as Citrus, Cherry, Blueberry Pomegranate and Passion Fruit. Contains 7 or less natural ingredients, with 29-66% juice and only 40 – 90 calories per can. Female founded, MATI is the first non-tech company to win Google Demo Day! www.matienergy.com

Partner Discount – HYPE40

40% off Trial Packs at checkout

Limit 1 Per Customer

Valid until 12/31/17