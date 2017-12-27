Where to drop-off your live Christmas trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has paired with Indy Parks to provide designated drop-off sites for live Christmas tree disposal.
The drop-offs can be made from December 26 through January 31 at the designated locations.
The drop-off locations are listed below:
- Broad Ripple Park — (1610 Broad Ripple Ave.) south lot
- Ellenberger Park — (5301 E. St. Clair St.) east of pool in main parking lot
- Garfield Park — (2432 Conservatory Drive) in front of the MacAllister Center
- Gustafson Park — (3110 Moller Road) near the front entrance
- Krannert Park — (605 S. High School Road) north parking lot
- Northwestway Park — (5253 W. 62nd St.) north parking lot
- Perry Park — (451 E. Stop 11 Road) soccer field parking lot
- Riverside Park — (2420 E. Riverside Drive) tennis court parking lot
- Sahm Park — (6801 E. 91st St.) soccer field parking lot
All trees must be cleared of all ornaments and decorative materials.