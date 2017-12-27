Where to drop-off your live Christmas trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has paired with Indy Parks to provide designated drop-off sites for live Christmas tree disposal.

The drop-offs can be made from December 26 through January 31 at the designated locations.

The drop-off locations are listed below:

Broad Ripple Park — (1610 Broad Ripple Ave.) south lot

Ellenberger Park — (5301 E. St. Clair St.) east of pool in main parking lot

Garfield Park — (2432 Conservatory Drive) in front of the MacAllister Center

Gustafson Park — (3110 Moller Road) near the front entrance

Krannert Park — (605 S. High School Road) north parking lot

Northwestway Park — (5253 W. 62nd St.) north parking lot

Perry Park — (451 E. Stop 11 Road) soccer field parking lot

Riverside Park — (2420 E. Riverside Drive) tennis court parking lot

Sahm Park — (6801 E. 91st St.) soccer field parking lot

All trees must be cleared of all ornaments and decorative materials.