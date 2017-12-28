Cold today with a few flurries

Another bitterly cold start to the morning with sub-zero wind chills and single digit lows. A little improvement on the temperature front today with highs breaking into the 20s! Clouds stick around for the day with a few flurries expected later this evening. Not expecting much of accumulations. Most will be north of the city with at most a half inch.

Friday morning will remain cold but not as bad as morning past. Lows will stick in the mid teens since clouds will stick around overnight and through the morning. Still looking at wind chills in the single digits. Snow shower chances only increase deeper into the afternoon we head for Friday. Expect to see the beginning of the snow showers Friday evening around dinner time and the evening commute. That will make roads slick. Snow will continue through the evening. A brief break from the snow overnight with an additional shot of snow early Saturday morning. After the snow moves out mid morning Saturday we dry out but clouds linger through the afternoon. Snow accumulation from Indy and points NE will pick up 1-2″ of snow.

Sunday will be cold with highs in the lower teens and mostly cloudy skies.Ringing in the New Year with frigid temperatures. lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below 0.

Monday will be another cold day with an additional shot of arctic air. Highs to start off the New Year will only top out in the single digits…Brr.