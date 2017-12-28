Diamondbacks prospect pays off parents’ mortgage for Christmas

(WCMH) — A baseball prospect gave his parents the gift of a lifetime on Christmas morning.
Pavin Smith shared video on Twitter of his mother reading the letter revealing the gift.
The letter read:
Thank you for raising me in a great home filled with love.
Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am,
I want our family home to be YOURS…
so I am paying off your mortgage
Merry Christmas from your grateful son,
Pavin
Smith was selected seventh overall in the 2017 amateur baseball draft. He earned a $5 million bonus by signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in June, ESPN reported.