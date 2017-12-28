Market District offers Entertainment Island for your next party

Nobody leaves hungry when Market District is in the kitchen!

Executive Chef Jen Bargisen of Carmel Market District shares various recipes to help you out with your holiday parties and introduces their new “Entertainment Island” for New Year’s Eve. Everything from brie bread bowls (featuring an assortment of brie toppings like bourbon apricots, smoked tomato jam, cranberry chutney, and more!) to various dips and spreads for easy entertainment. “Entertainment Island” is set up at the front of store for all your entertainment needs. Customers can come by to pick up everything from dips to charcuterie to fresh-made brie bread bowls to brunch favorites and sweet treats.

Table by Market District’s Chef Brandon Nelson discusses the upcoming “Best of 2017” dinner event on Saturday, December 30th from 7 – 9:30 p.m. Featured dishes include Potato Gnocchi (recipe below), Cedar Plank Salmon, Farro Salad, and much more!

Get your reservations for the five-course experience at OpenTable or by calling Carmel Market District at (317) 569-0171.

POTATO GNOCCHI W/ PEYROS VIELLES VIGNES MADIRAN

Ingredients

8oz Gnocchi

4oz Braised Pork Belly

1 tbsp Ponzu Mayo

2oz Ginger Scallion Broth

5 slices of Purple Ninja Radish

1oz Papaya

6 slices of Fresno Chile

5-6 leaves of Cilantro

tsp sliced Green Onion

Instructions

Heat ginger scallion broth separately. Crisp pork belly in a sauté pan with enough oil to coat. Boil gnocchi 2 minutes, or until just cooked, then brown gnocchi in a sauté pan with canola oil.

In a large bowl, place crisped gnocchi on the bottom. Ladle over broth, and squeeze a few dots of the mayo over the gnocchi. Place chunks of pork belly around the outside. Arrange garnishes over the top of gnocchi and pork belly.

PONZU MAYO

Ingredients

1 cup mayo

1/4 cups ponzu

Instructions

Whisk to combine.

BRAISED PORK BELLY

Ingredients

1 pork belly

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups soy sauce

Instructions

Score pork belly with a sharp knife. Place in an oven safe roasting pan. Whisk sugar and soy sauce together. Pour over pork belly. Cover tightly with aluminum foil, and cook at 275 F for 6 hours, or until completely tender. Cool and cut into bite size pieces.

CHARRED SCALLION BROTH

Ingredients

2oz ginger, fresh sliced

12oz green onion

4 cloves garlic, crushed

3 oz soy sauce

1 star anise pod

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 gallon water

Instructions

Grill green onions until charred. Combine all ingredients in a tall sauce pan or pot. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer, and cook 30 minutes. Check for seasoning then cool.