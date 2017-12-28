Republicans pick 2 for top Indiana Senate positions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control the Indiana Senate have elevated two lawmakers to top leadership posts that were recently vacated by retiring Sen. Brandt Hershman.

Sen. Rodric Bray of Martinsville was named Thursday as the majority floor leader, which is the No. 2 position in Senate leadership. Bray was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and is chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle will become chairman of the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, which Hershman previously led. That committee handles tax-related issues. Holdman has been the panel’s second-ranking member.

Hershman, who has represented the Lafayette area since 2000, announced his surprise resignation from the Senate last week. He plans to join Barnes & Thornburg as a practicing attorney in the firm’s Washington D.C. office.