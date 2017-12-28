Shake up these drinks for New Year’s Eve

2018 is just days away, and we know you’re going to celebrate big, so why not impress your party guests with these two delicious, easy-to-make cocktails?
Damon Richards, bartender at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino, shakes up two cocktails that will featured at the Live New Year’s Eve Celebration in Shelbyville.
The Miami Vice Martini $10
- 1 oz. bacardi silver
- 1 oz. Malibu coconut rum
- .75 oz strawberry puree
- .75 oz coconut puree
- .5 oz. half & half
- .25 oz. fresh lemon juice
Cherry Bomb
1.5oz Cherry infused Vodka
Cranberry juice
Splash of Sprite
Cherry garnish
About this year’s LIVE New Year’s Eve Celebration:
LIVE New Year’s Eve celebration from Indiana Grand Racing & Casino and the WISH-TV studios in Indianapolis hosted by Tracy Forner, Amber Hankins, Charlie Clifford and Rachel McLaughlin. A high-energy ‘Back to the 80s’ party full of fun, music, and viewer interaction. Plus, viewers will have a chance to win Indiana Grand prizes designed to ring in the New Year in style. This program is airing commercial free on WISH-TV from 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- DJ at Center Bar 9pm-1am
- Free parking, admission, entertainment, party favors and coat check
- Karaoke in the Rock Bar!
- Live Band The Breakfast Club
- Boy George & Richard Simmons impersonators
- 80s Dancers
For reservations, contact Eric Kichler at 317-421-8261.
To learn more, visit www.indianagrand.com.
SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA GRAND RACING & CASINO