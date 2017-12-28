Temperatures are slowly rising ahead of snow chances Friday, but even colder air is set to slide in next week

After a brutally cold start to the week, temperatures are finally on the rise. We have topped out in the upper teens and low 20s in most areas this afternoon and we’ll be even warmer tomorrow.

With a few flurries and mostly cloudy skies, temps will slowly sink into the low teens tonight. With a bit of a breeze, it will feel like the low single digits, but that’s still an improvement over the past few nights.

Our Friday morning commute will be a good one with cold temps and a mix of sun and clouds. However, the evening commute will be a much different story as snow showers return to central Indiana.

We’ll see a few flurries by lunchtime Friday with better chances for wintry weather as we approach dinner time and the evening rush hour. If you have any Friday evening plans, just plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time to make it to your destination on time and safely as even a little snow will slow you down.

Snow showers will continue into early Saturday morning with most areas picking up between 1-2” of fresh powder. Slightly higher totals are likely well north of our area.

Behind this next round of wintry weather, temperatures will plummet again with highs in the teens and dropping through the day Saturday, and below zero lows Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings of next week. High temps to start 2018 won’t even get out of the single digits. If you have New Year’s Eve plans, you might move them indoors or at a minimum, have a place to warm up with wind chill values well below zero that day/night.

Another chance for snow, albeit a slim chance at this time, will slide in towards the tail end of the forecast. We’ve already been stuck below the freezing point in Indy for 96+ consecutive hours and we still don’t have a 32°+ temperature in the forecast for the next 8 days. Stay warm!