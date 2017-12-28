Wisconsin barber charged for shaving bald spot into customer’s head

MADISON, WI (WATE/AP) — A Wisconsin barber is accused of shaving a bald patch on a man’s head — and now faces charges.

It all started when a customer went to get a haircut. He asked for his hair to be cut with a number two clipper with a scissor cut on the top.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the 22-year-old victim told officers the barber, Khaled Shabani, asked him to stop fidgeting and moving his head during the Friday haircut.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that DeSpain says the stylist then nicked the customer’s ear with his clippers before running them down the middle of the man’s head on their shortest attachment, “leaving him looking a bit like Larry from ‘The Three Stooges.’”

The customer called police, who arrested the 46-year-old barber for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed.

Shabani, who claims it was all an accident, is due in court on Jan. 19.