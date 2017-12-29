1 in critical condition following near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a Friday morning shooting on the city’s near north side.

The shooting happened in the intersection of 22nd and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets just before 1 a.m.

According to police, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up near the male victim and began firing shots.

The victim, who is in his 30s, then drove to 25th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street where he went inside a restaurant – where the call to police was made – and sought help.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The name and identity of the victim has not been released.