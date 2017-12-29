As racecar drops to bring in 2018, temps will zoom toward zero

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Downtown Indy New Year’s Celebration on Georgia Street has been pushed as back temperatures are expected to dip below zero on Sunday night.

As midnight nears, an IndyCar racecar will be lowered in a collective countdown, followed by fireworks and streamers.

Instead of an 8 p.m. start, the kid-friendly festivities will begin at 10:30 p.m. with music from local DJs, a light show and an ice-carving competition.

Every year, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department warns people to be careful on New Year’s Eve with the heightened risk of drunk drivers. This year’s frigid weather throws another wrench into celebrations.

Snow, ice and temperatures below won’t stop some from braving the cold.

“We’ll be staying inside for the bar, so it will be fine I think,” said Shengnan Lou, who lives in Indianapolis.

IMPD said celebrators still need to be on high alert.

“Make sure your skin stays covered, make sure you stay in layers and you keep warm,” said Genae Cook, an IMPD officer.

Cook said with people drinking and extreme weather, you should make sure you’re always with at least one friend.

“Watch out for each other, no matter if you start getting warm or anything, stay layered,” said Cook.

Bars are planning to serve as a warm oasis for people looking to get out of the house.

“We have party favors; we have drink specials, complimentary champagne toast at midnight,” said Halee Spaulding, a bartender at Rebar Indy.

Wherever you go, police say to make sure you have a designated driver or take a taxi.

“I’m hoping at least that every bartender in the city will keep an eye on people and make sure everyone stays safe, including us,” said Spaulding.

With the possible icy conditions, even having one drink could be dangerous for driving on slick roads.

“Driving on ice, driving on snow — it’s hard enough for a lot of people when they’re perfectly sober,” said Cook, who recommended to consider finding another way home even if you have even one drink.

IMPD will have its usual higher presence for New Year’s Eve, including the DUI patrols.

Another important reminder: If you are driving keep, a blanket in your car. If you do get into an accident, Cook said it could take a while for police to get there to help.