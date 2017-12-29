China denies improper NK oil supplies after Trump criticism

BEIJING (AP) — China has denied violating U.N.-imposed limits on oil supplies to North Korea after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Beijing.

A ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Friday that Beijing has “completely and strictly” complied with sanctions imposed to discourage North Korea from pursuing nuclear and missile technology.

Hua said authorities investigated a report a Chinese ship transferred oil to a North Korean ship at sea in October, a step prohibited by the sanctions, and concluded the report was false.

The South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo said this week, citing unidentified officials, that ships believed to be Chinese transferred oil to North Korean vessels some 30 times since October.

Trump said on Twitter he was “very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea.”