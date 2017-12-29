Deputies: Florida man tried to electrocute pregnant wife by rigging door

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a Flagler County man rigged a door in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Palm Coast on Dec. 26 to conduct a security check. The homeowner had contacted the sheriff’s office about suspicious statements made by his son-in-law regarding not letting a child touch the front door of the home.

Deputies arrived and saw that the front door appeared to be barricaded and there were burn marks near the door handle.

A deputy kicked the door which caused a large spark.

Based on observations made by the deputies on scene, it was apparent that the suspect rigged electrical devices to the top door lock and lower door handle in an attempt to electrocute and cause serious bodily injury or even death to whomever attempted to unlock and open the front door of the residence, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Michael Scott Wilson, 32, rigged the door in an attempt to cause great bodily harm to his estranged wife. They say he also stole a firearm belonging to his wife’s father from the house.

A warrant was signed for Wilson’s arrest and he was located in Knoxville, Tennessee, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and taken into custody.

Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm. He is being held on a $150,000.00 bond and will be extradited to the Flagler County Detention Facility to face charges.