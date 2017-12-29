Firefighter Tim’s Lucky Corned Beef Cabbage Wraps

Get “lucky” in the new year with this recipe for Corned Beef Cabbage Wraps with Greek Yogurt Thousand Island Dressing! Firefighter Tim shares how it’s made:

Corned beef cabbage wraps with Greek yogurt thousand island dressing

Corned beef

3.5 – 4 pound Corned beef brisket

1 package of Lipton beefy onion soup

1/2 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 tsp pepper

Bay leaf

One small onion

Shredded carrots

12 ounces choice beer

Place onion, carrots, and bay leaf in crock pot.

Trim excess fat from brisket; put meat on top of carrots.

Pour beer over top.

Add Lipton beefy onion soup package, Salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Cover and cook on LOW heat setting 8-10 hours in a crock pot. If desired, place cabbage wedges on top of meat to steam for last 15 minutes.

Shred meat before serving.

Greek Yogurt Thousand Island Dressing

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp ketchup

2 tbsp honey

1/2 tbsp Apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/3 tsp onion powder

2 tbsp dill relish

Salt/ pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients and store in fridge.

Now that your corned beef and thousand island dressing are done, it’s time to make your cabbage wraps. Place corned beef, coleslaw, thin slice of Swiss cheese, and a dollop of thousand island dressing on a cabbage leaf.

Enjoy!

Mary Ann Clark’s

German potato salad

2.5 lbs Red potatoes

1 medium sized yellow onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup olive oil or canola oil

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons/ to taste of salt

1.5 teaspoons stevia

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1.5 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 tbsp chopped at leaf parsley (fresh or dry is fine)

*cube potatoes And Boil potatoes– don’t over cook

*for the dressing, mix remaining ingredients except parsley

*mix in potatoes when they are still slightly warm to absorb the dressing

* add parsley over salad

*serve warm or at room temperature

—-serves 8

