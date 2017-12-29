Flu cases increase; Riverview, Franciscan health groups take precautions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Flu season is in full swing.

Over the past week there has been a sharp increase in the number of people seeking medical attention. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control, 5 percent of people sought outpatient care for flu like symptoms.

Riverview Health, which primarily has facilities in Hamilton County, saw more than 10 times as many patients with the flu this week compared to the entire month of November. Now, they’re taking extra precaution to stop the spread.

When it comes to the flu, there’s a consensus; It’s terrible.

“Not fun. You’re just miserable. You just want to sleep and sweat it all out. That’s how I feel about the flu,” said Trae Cole, who has been avoiding anyone with the flu.

This week, there has been a spike in the number of influenza cases across the country.

“It’s been horrible, and my daughter was in the hospital a couple days ago for it. Got some mild sickness,” said Ryan Seebauer, who has the flu.

At Riverview Health, they have seen about 60 patients this week alone with the flu. Last month, they saw just five patients with influenza.

“It’s a more active flu season than we saw last year. It’s really just picked up within the last couple of weeks. But it’s been a heavy season so far,” said Dr. John Howard, the medical director of the emergency room department at Riverview Health.

Riverview Health’s medical group has implemented a temporary restriction on visitors. Indianapolis-based Franciscan Health said Friday will implement a similar ban starting Saturday.

“Just to try to keep the most vulnerable patients from getting influenza in the hospital and getting sicker,” Howard said.

The restriction bans:

Visitors with influenza-like illnesses, fever or cough.

Visitors younger than 16. Special arrangements can be made, however.

All visitors who are not immediate family, partner or significant other.

The doctor also offered a little advice: “Get a flu shot. It’s not too late. Wash hands frequently and avoid people who are sick.”

Simple advice that some had to learn the hard way.

“Maybe next year, I’ll take the flu shot,” Seebauer said.

Riverview Health plans to lift the ban when the number of influenza cases goes down.