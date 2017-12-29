Gov. Holcomb to give out state employees pay raises

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is awarding pay raises to state employees in the coming year.

The governor’s office said Friday that raises of 2, 3 and 4 percent will be given to those meeting certain criteria. The raises will be doled out after employee performance reviews in January.

A 4 percent raise will be given to employees rated “outstanding,” with a 3 percent going to those who “exceed expectations.” Employees who “meet expectations” will receive a raise of 2 percent raise.

It’s unclear how the state will handle employees who don’t “meet expectations” — the threshold for receiving the smallest raise.

A Holcomb spokeswoman could not immediately offer comment.