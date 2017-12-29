INDOT: Fatal crash closes US 31 southbound in Hamilton County

BAKERS CORNER, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of U.S. 31 southbound are closed in Hamilton County due to a fatal crash, Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Southbound U.S. 31 was closed between 266th and 256th streets, a rural stretch of the highway about 4 miles west of Arcadia. The highway was expected to remain closed through about 7:30 p.m., according to an online traffic source.

The fatality was announced in a tweet from an INDOT district office.

#TrafficAlert: Hamilton Co. – US 31 SB/S OF 266TH ST/ALL LANES CLOSED DUE TO FATAL CRASH pic.twitter.com/m4dGvRDJAH — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) December 29, 2017

Hamilton County dispatchers directed questions about the crash to a public information officer for the sheriff’s office, who did not immediately respond to an email for details.

Reports have indicated nearly 2 inches of snow have fallen since late this afternoon in Indianapolis, with higher totals reported farther north.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.