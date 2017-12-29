Man stopped for shoplifting found carrying thousands of doses of heroin, human teeth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Police say they found thousands of doses of heroin, a gun and human teeth on a man detained during a suspected shoplifting investigation at a South Carolina Walmart on Christmas Eve.

Officers tell the Sun News of Myrtle Beach they charged 21-year-old Tavon Malik Stanley of Calabash, North Carolina, with crimes including heroin trafficking and drug possession.

Officials at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart detained Stanley after they saw a person with him allegedly take around $25 worth of items without paying for them. Stanley had a Ruger 9 mm handgun and more than $2,500 in cash, and officers found dozens of pills, thousands of doses of heroin and two human teeth in his backpack.

Stanley was released from jail on bond. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.