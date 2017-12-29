Noblesville bowling center goes through major renovation

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A bowling center that has been in Noblesville for more than 30 years has undergone a major renovation.

For the last 15 months, Three-two-FUN!! & Bowl 32 has gone through a $1.5 million worth of updates. Those updates include the addition of a 7,800 square foot new building that houses 4-D laser tag, arcade, redemption store and laser maze. The family entertainment center also includes bowling, mini bowling, mini golf, a full restaurant and a bar.

Where the center is located was once Bowl 32 and Stardust Bowl prior to that. Owner David Small said the addition was necessary to the area.

“We needed to bring more family fun to Noblesville, what better way than renovating and expanding a great staple business of the community and make it even better for our families,” Small said.

Some of the renovations are still underway. The new arcade and redemption store will completed in January.

Friday at 11:30 a.m. a ribbon-cutting will be held to celebrate the new entertainment options. Saturday will be the grand opening that will be held from 10 a.m. until midnight.

A New Years celebration will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.

