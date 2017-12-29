Pack your patience: New TSA screening procedures for 2018

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new year means new policies at all airports nationwide.

In 2018, passengers can expect some changes at the airport. We’re told a new Transportation Security Administration screening process will keep you safer getting from point A to point B.

As early as next week, traveling will have one more thing to do when going through security.

The new process requires you to remove all electronics from your carry on — not just laptops. However, these new policies don’t apply to passengers who use TSA precheck.

TSA Officer Helen Hartmetz said, “The overall goal is to ensure safety of our traveling public. It helps to declutter the bag so that the X-ray operator can see more clearly through the bag.”

It doesn’t mean you have to empty your bag, but you will have to remove any electronics that are 4-by-6 inches or smaller — such as an iPad, laptop or smartphone.

They even suggest removing food. When it comes to liquids, gels and, aerosols they want to remind you to keep them 3.4 ounces or less.

TSA is aware that this may feel like an inconvenience, but it’s something folks will have to get used to.

“Initially, until the traveling public gets used to the new policies, we do foresee that it might slow you down in the beginning,” Hartmetz said. “However, we are anticipating that once the traveling public gets used to the policies put in place it will, in fact, speed up the process.”

The TSA also urges travelers to stay alert because there could be more changes later in the year.

“TSA is always changing. We do have a website that you can go to that will help you if you’re not a frequent flyer and you have questions,” Hartmetz said.

Just remember to pack your patience and give yourself two hours before the departure.