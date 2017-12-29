Police: Homeowners beware of burglars right after Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Christmas was ruined for a family in Columbus after burglars ransacked their home.

Columbus police said burglaries spike this time of year because of high travel and homes filled with new presents.

So police say you need to be careful how you use social media and what you do with your Christmas boxes.

A perfect lead-up to Christmas for the Murr family: married in October and both have new jobs.

“This was the first year with my new job that I was able to actually able to afford getting presents for my entire family and my son,” said Nora Murr.

The Murrs opened presents a few days early because on Christmas, they traveled to Illinois.

And a magical Christmas night was ruined by a single phone call.

“Our house had been broken into,” said Nora, recalling the phone call from a loved one who was checking on their home.

The back door was kicked in and their house a mess, jewelry and perfume gone.

“No one deserves that on Christmas,” she said.

Presents for relatives were also gone. And that was just the beginning.

“My son’s birth certificate, along with his newborn stuff I had gotten from the hospital,” said Nora.

Those stolen items hit particularly close to home.

“That was the first thing I got whenever I got him,” said Nora. “That was the first piece of paper that stated, ‘Hey you’re a mom.’”

Nora Murr said the family had someone watch the house and felt they took the necessary precautions.

“We’re sleeping in our bedroom with all the animals and our son. I don’t even feel safe keeping him in his room.”

Columbus police say this time of year is prime for burglaries.

They advise not to leave boxes of your Christmas presents outside because then thieves know exactly what’s inside.

They also say not to post on social media if you’re traveling, which the Murr family did.

“It’s like they either knew that we were leaving or saw that we were leaving,” said Nora.

An investigation is underway on this burglary.

Contact Columbus police if you have any information.