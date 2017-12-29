Snowy evening, bitter cold weekend!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a good part of central Indiana until 4am Saturday morning.

SNOWY EVENING: Road conditions will continue to deteriorate, and visibility will be poor this evening as the brunt of the storm system will swing through central Indiana. Most of the metro and places north could see 2″-4″ of snow with pockets close to 5″. Areas to the south will see a general 1″-2″.

SNOW WINDS DOWN OVERNIGHT: Temps will drop into the lower teens overnight. Snow should end around 2am.

FALLING TEMPS, BITTER COLD WIND CHILL SATURDAY: Temps will start in the teens, then fall into the single digits Saturday Afternoon. The wind will also increase, so wind chill values could drop to -10 to -15 by afternoon.

COLDER SUNDAY: Temps will struggle to reach double digits Sunday afternoon, so use extreme caution if you are heading out to the Colts game or elsewhere.

NOT MUCH RELIEF IN 8-DAY FORECAST: Temps will stay bitter cold as wave after wave of cold air will move into the region.