Using the Color of the Year in your home

The Countdown Begins to 2018……10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1….Happy Color of the New Year! 🎉

Pantone’s Ultra Violet #18-3838 is described as “a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.”

This dynamic hue will be popping up in all aspects of your lifestyle, from fashion to home decor, beauty, and more. You will begin to see this shade of purple used in varying tones, opacities, and often paired with other colors to create harmonious color palettes in all sectors of design. In its purest form, it suggests royalty, providing inspiration to imaginative minds, and energizing souls.

Today on Indy Style, Danielle Myers, ASID, RID, Proprietor, Elle Designs, tells us more:

Having used varying shades of Ultra Violet in our designs, it has become more than a paint color on the wall.

We have incorporated it into bed linens, wall coverings, accent pillows, artwork, and even small allium flowers for a fresh touch.

You can use as much or as little of this impressive color, for maximum impact in your interior and exterior spaces.

Some unexpected details painted a shade of Ultra Violet would an effortless way to utilize the Color of 2018; Painting your Front Door, Covering a Cornice Board with Fabric, Placing an Area Rug in a Room. These are fresh ideas that will make maximum impact, and not break the bank. One of the best rules to follow when incorporating trends, that may not stick around past 2018: Use them sparingly! For example rather then purchasing a violet sofa, purchase violet accent pillows to place on a neutral sofa, these can easily and inexpensively be changed out.

How will you use “The Color of the Year?” Need help, get in touch with us! Lets Experiment, Invent, and Explore Ultra Violet together.

