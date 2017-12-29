West side fire evacuates 23, causes $300K in damages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twenty-three people were evacuated on Friday night after an apartment fire that took 35 minutes and four departments to get under control.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Villa Del Sol apartments in the 3500 block of Mission Drive on Friday around 6:07 p.m. to heavy smoke and fire showing.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damages to the apartment building. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Speedway, Pike Township and Wayne Township fire departments arrived to assist as snow fell and driving conditions deteriorated.

A family of seven that had moved into the building on Thursday lost all their belongings in the fire, IFD reported.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Friday night.