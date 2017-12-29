Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon

A cold start to the morning but temperatures improve throughout the day with highs hitting the mid 20s. The big story for today is the snow showers.We have a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central Indiana until 4am Saturday morning. Timing is a little inconvenient arriving by mid afternoon. Snow showers will quickly move in and steadily fall through the evening commute. Roads will be slick and snow covered. Snow will linger through midnight Saturday morning. Snow totals will range from 2-4″ Indianapolis points north, while areas south of the city could see 1-2″. Southern third of the state picking up at most an inch.

Snow quickly moves out early Saturday morning and we start off the weekend with bitterly cold temperatures. Highs only hitting the mid teens Saturday afternoon with temperatures on a downward spiral throughout the day. Overnight expect to see lows flirting with temperatures near 0°. Sunday temperatures continue to drop with highs barely reaching the double digits. Mostly cloudy skies to end off 207.

Bitterly cold air sticks around and highs for the beginning of the work and 2018 are looking miserable. Highs Monday will only reach a solid 5° with wind chills during the day well below 0. Overnight into Tuesday will be one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen this season with air temperatures sub-zero.

