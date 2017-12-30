Brutally cold temperatures settle in

After a round of accumulating snow Friday, arctic air invades the state for the holiday weekend and beyond.

Today:

Accumulating snow has moved east, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and scattered flurries around the area. Temperatures are at their high point this morning, and will continue to fall as we progress through the day. Winds will gradually pick up this afternoon, making for bitter cold wind chills through the heart of the afternoon. Expect single digit air temperatures with wind chills between -5 to -15 later today.

Tonight:

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect starting at 7pm, and continue through Tuesday morning. Expect partly cloudy conditions overnight, with sub zero air temperatures, and wind chills between -10 to -20 overnight.

Dangerous Cold:

The bitterly cold temperatures won’t just stop with Saturday night/Sunday morning, but will continue for several days. Highs will barely make it to the lower teens on Sunday, and only into the middle single digits for New Year’s Day. Wind chill values for Monday and Tuesday mornings will likely range between -15 to -25 – which is why the wind chill advisory is in place. A slight moderation in temperatures is expected by mid to late week, but temperatures will still remain below freezing, and well below average for this time of year.

8 Day Forecast:

Outside of the arctic air invasion, the pattern should be relatively quiet outside of random flurries throughout the extended forecast. Nothing of significance on the horizon in terms of snow accumulation over the next 8 days.