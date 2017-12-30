Chef Wendell: Creamy Eggnog

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Toast the holiday season with rich and creamy eggnog. WISH TV weatherman Marcus Baily suggested I prepare his favorite holiday beverage: rich and creamy eggnog. Supermarket versions can’t hold a candle to homemade goodness. Here is an alternative with no eggs, heavy cream, and sugar that won’t disappoint.

However, this recipe won’t increase blood sugar and risk of heart disease.

Toasting the season with eggnog began during Britain’s early medieval years.

Eggnog became popular in the American colonies by the 18th century.

Moderation is important with this super-high calorie grog

Drink responsibly-a cup of eggnog can pack 400 calories.

We’re using almond or coconut milk in this recipe.

Tofu is a good source of protein and contains all eight essential amino acids.

Tofu is excellent source of iron, calcium, manganese, selenium and phosphorous, magnesium, copper, zinc and vitamin B1.

Healthier Eggnog Alternative — Let folks taste this BEFORE you share the ingredients.

3 cups unsweetened enriched almond or coconut milk (some have added vitamin D)

14 oz. firm silken tofu (1 entire cube)

Sugar substitute of equivalent sweetness (stevia, Splenda, raw honey, maple syrup)

4 tsp. vanilla

1 heaping tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg plus more for dusting

1/4 tsp. allspice

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

Ice cubes or more if needed (for cold beverage)

1/4 cup brandy, bourbon or rum optional – or to taste

Note: use drops rum extract if you do not drink alcohol

Cinnamon sticks for garnish (optional)

In a blender, combine all ingredients including ice and blend for 45-60 seconds until the drink is creamy.

Serve in glasses with a dash of nutmeg and a cinnamon stick for garnish