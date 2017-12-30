Chef Wendell: Creamy Eggnog

Staff Reports Published: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Toast the holiday season with rich and creamy eggnog. WISH TV weatherman Marcus Baily suggested I prepare his favorite holiday beverage: rich and creamy eggnog. Supermarket versions can’t hold a candle to homemade goodness. Here is an alternative with no eggs, heavy cream, and sugar that won’t disappoint.

  • However, this recipe won’t increase blood sugar and risk of heart disease.
  • Toasting the season with eggnog began during Britain’s early medieval years.
  • Eggnog became popular in the American colonies by the 18th century.
  • Moderation is important with this super-high calorie grog
  • Drink responsibly-a cup of eggnog can pack 400 calories.
  • We’re using almond or coconut milk in this recipe.
  • Tofu is a good source of protein and contains all eight essential amino acids.
  • Tofu is excellent source of iron, calcium, manganese, selenium and phosphorous, magnesium, copper, zinc and vitamin B1.

Healthier Eggnog Alternative — Let folks taste this BEFORE you share the ingredients.

  • 3 cups unsweetened enriched almond or coconut milk (some have added vitamin D)
  • 14 oz. firm silken tofu (1 entire cube)
  • Sugar substitute of equivalent sweetness (stevia, Splenda, raw honey, maple syrup)
  • 4 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 heaping tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg plus more for dusting
  • 1/4 tsp. allspice
  • 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
  • Ice cubes or more if needed (for cold beverage)
  • 1/4 cup brandy, bourbon or rum optional – or to taste

Note: use drops rum extract if you do not drink alcohol

Cinnamon sticks for garnish (optional)

  • In a blender, combine all ingredients including ice and blend for 45-60 seconds until the drink is creamy.
  • Serve in glasses with a dash of nutmeg and a cinnamon stick for garnish