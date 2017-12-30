Chef Wendell: Creamy Eggnog

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Toast the holiday season with rich and creamy eggnog. WISH TV weatherman Marcus Baily suggested I prepare his favorite holiday beverage: rich and creamy eggnog. Supermarket versions can’t hold a candle to homemade goodness. Here is an alternative with no eggs, heavy cream, and sugar that won’t disappoint.
- However, this recipe won’t increase blood sugar and risk of heart disease.
- Toasting the season with eggnog began during Britain’s early medieval years.
- Eggnog became popular in the American colonies by the 18th century.
- Moderation is important with this super-high calorie grog
- Drink responsibly-a cup of eggnog can pack 400 calories.
- We’re using almond or coconut milk in this recipe.
- Tofu is a good source of protein and contains all eight essential amino acids.
- Tofu is excellent source of iron, calcium, manganese, selenium and phosphorous, magnesium, copper, zinc and vitamin B1.
Healthier Eggnog Alternative — Let folks taste this BEFORE you share the ingredients.
- 3 cups unsweetened enriched almond or coconut milk (some have added vitamin D)
- 14 oz. firm silken tofu (1 entire cube)
- Sugar substitute of equivalent sweetness (stevia, Splenda, raw honey, maple syrup)
- 4 tsp. vanilla
- 1 heaping tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg plus more for dusting
- 1/4 tsp. allspice
- 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
- Ice cubes or more if needed (for cold beverage)
- 1/4 cup brandy, bourbon or rum optional – or to taste
Note: use drops rum extract if you do not drink alcohol
Cinnamon sticks for garnish (optional)
- In a blender, combine all ingredients including ice and blend for 45-60 seconds until the drink is creamy.
- Serve in glasses with a dash of nutmeg and a cinnamon stick for garnish