Families displaced by Indy fire scramble to make ends meet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 20 people in Indianapolis are scrambling to make ends meet after a fire scorched their homes.

These families have lost everything after a fire engulfed several apartments at the Villa Del Sol complex on Friday.

And as the bitter cold bites Indianapolis, these families are desperately looking for a helping hand to start 2018.

Imagine all you own are the clothes on your back.

“Everything is gone,” said Keona Price, who found out her home was charred.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Alexis Green, whose home was burned down. It’s also the home where the fire started.

Green and her kids stayed with her mom: 11 people in a two-bedroom apartment.

Keona Price and her son stayed with a friend.

Both Price and Green know these are short-term options.

“I don’t want to be a burden to somebody else, and I don’t want to have my kids out, either,” said Green.

Other problems loom. Winter is here. Green has just a couple coats for her five children, while Price had to borrow winter clothes to stay warm Saturday.

“Just have to take it one day at a time and get yourself together and be strong,” said Price.

If you are looking to help the family of Alexis Green, click here.

If you are looking to help Keona Price and her family, call 317-701-7088.

The American Red Cross is helping all the families affected. You can also reach them at 317-684-1441.