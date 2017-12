INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s east side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched Saturday around 10:30 a.m. to 1500 block of Goldenrod Drive — that’s near East 16th Street and North Franklin Road — and arrived to find a 57-year-old man dead on a front porch, according to police.

Cause of death and suspect information were not available on Saturday night.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.