INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local law firm wants to ensure Hoosiers get home safely this New Year’s Eve, and is offering to pay to ensure so.

Eskew Law is offering to reimburse New Year’s Eve partyers if they use any kind of taxi service to get home safely.

The group says all you have to is call an Uber, Lyft or Taxi to get you home.

The group says it hopes this will lead to fewer people drunk driving.

All you have to do is submit a receipt to the site, along with a picture of your driver’s license.