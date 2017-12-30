Mourners hold vigil for 2 young sisters killed in house fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of two central Indiana sisters killed in a Christmas Eve house fire have held a vigil for the girls.

Relatives of 12-year-old Alexis Ann Jones and 10-year-old Mercedes Faith Jones joined friends and neighbors Friday outside the family’s burned out two-story home in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Tribune reports mourners held lit candles during the vigil as light snow fell.

The girls’ mother, Kelley Jones, told the crowd through tears that she’s comforted by the thought that her daughters are in heaven with their grandmother.

The sisters were found dead inside the family’s home after the fire broke out early on Dec. 24.

Police said three other children and two adults escaped from the burning house.

The Kokomo Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.