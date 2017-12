(WFLA) — Not that they really need one, but bacon lovers have an extra reason to indulge today.

According to CNN, December 30 has been celebrated as bacon day since 1997.

The people who came up with the idea encourage you to celebrate by eating a variety of bacon.

They also recommend binging on Kevin Bacon movies or any movie with the word “bacon” in its title.

Another recommendation is giving and receiving gifts of bacon.

Bon appetit bacon fans!