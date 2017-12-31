A bitterly cold ending to 2017

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 7pm Tuesday. In addition, a band of light powdery snow is moving through central Indiana. The snow should end by noon. Accumulations will be from a dusting to 1/2″. Watch out for slick spots on the roads this morning. Highs today will be near 10 degrees with wind chills below zero all day long. It will be dry but very cold again this evening if you are heading out to ring in the new year.

2018 will get off to a dry but very cold start. Highs tomorrow will be in the single digits along with some sunshine. Another arctic cold front will move through the state bringing the threat for snow showers late Wednesday afternoon. More cold air will arrive for Thursday and Friday.

The extended outlook shows perhaps a brief warm-up by next Sunday with highs in the 30s. A light wintry mix will also be possible.