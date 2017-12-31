Silver Alert declared for 59-year-old Valparaiso man

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing 59-year-old Valparaiso man.

Police say Donald Gildersleeve was last seen on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Valparaiso, which is 151 miles from Indianapolis.

Gildersleeve is described as five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donald Gildersleeve, contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-477-3170 or dial 911.