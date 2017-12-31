Trainer offers advice to avoid New Year’s resolution mistakes

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The final weekend of the year created crunch time for anyone committing to a New Year’s resolution.

Knowing popular choices for New Year goals are related to health and fitness, longtime personal trainer and nutrition expert, Andre Crayton compiled common obstacles in fulfilling resolutions.

Named Indiana’s Personal Trainer of the Year five years in a row, Crayton helps clients in weight management and physical strength at the Body by Crayton studio in Carmel.

Crayton wrote the following mistakes to avoid in creating a goal for 2018.

1. You’re treating a marathon like a sprint – Set reasonable expectations

You didn’t gain those extra pounds or get out of shape overnight, so be patient with results. Make small changes in your diet and exercise routine and those habits are more likely to stick. Try adding one positive habit each week and build on a new healthy lifestyle.

2. Your workouts aren’t enjoyable

Find a workout buddy to help hold you accountable and make your workouts more enjoyable. Finding others who share your workout and diet goals will help keep you on track. (co-workers, Facebook friends, support group) Co-workers might be able to coordinate their breaks with your breaks so that you can walk or squeeze in a bit of exercise. If you can find a workout buddy, you’ll be less likely to skip the workout. Strength in numbers is powerful.

3. Unreasonable time goals set

Don’t be unreasonable about the time you will devote to your workout routine. You might begin to realize that your resolution is a bigger time commitment than you’d originally intended. Do make it a daily routine, but be honest with yourself about the time you’ll spend on it. A healthy lifestyle will soon become a habit and fit comfortably into your day. Again, don’t set unreasonable expectations that you don’t you won’t be able to keep.

4. You Know What You Want – But Why?

Know who and why you are getting in shape. Do you want to be fit so you can set a positive example for family? Do you want to lose fat and built muscle so that you feel more confident? Do you want to get healthy so that you’ll have more energy, live longer, and feel better? The more reason you have for getting in shape, the clearer your vision and the more encouraged you will be.

5. Financial Obstacles — Do your research

There are several gyms that offer very affordable plans for those that don’t have a lot of extra money. If joining a gym or hiring a trainer is not a possibility, get outside every day for a walk. Inexpensive weights can be purchased for home workouts, and there are many workout videos available for viewing.

6. Feelings of insecurity in the gym –- comparing yourself to others

Remember that even the fittest of the bunch had to have started at an earlier time. Don’t judge or compare yourself. Others will commend and admire you for getting into the gym and getting started. The sooner you get started, the sooner you will see the results.

7. You don’t believe in yourself

Don’t defeat yourself before you even get started. Not having faith in yourself and the goals you have set will cripple you before you even get started. Remind yourself always of the things you do well and have accomplished. Don’t dwell on what you have not accomplished.

WISH-TV Daybreak anchor Drew Blair helped demonstrate Crayton’s tips for at-home exercises in a video that aired on New Year’s Eve.