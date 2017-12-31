Woman in critical condition after car goes into icy retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after her car broke through the ice of a south side retention pond.

Crews were dispatched to the Sundance Apartments, near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a vehicle into a pond.

The woman driving the SUV turned left instead of right and continued to drive 150 feet across a retention pond near the apartments, Rita Reith with IFD said.

The driver called police, and her call dropped as the vehicle went into the water, Reith said.

Two IFD divers went in and brought the woman out of the water; she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Crews were in the process of retrieving the vehicle from the icy pond as of 9:30 p.m., as it was still not clear whether another person was inside when it went into the water.