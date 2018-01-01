7 more in Indiana die due to the flu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana has recorded another seven flu deaths this season, according to a report released Friday from the Indiana State Department of Health.

That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Indiana to 9.

The report does not say where the victims died or give their specific ages, but it does state that all of the new deaths were people 50 years of age or older.

The Centers for Disease Control now lists the flu as being widespread in the Hoosier state.

Several hospital in central Indiana have now implemented restrictions due to the spread of the flu virus.