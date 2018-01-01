A bitter cold start to 2018

A wind chill advisory and warning is in effect for much of central Indiana until Tuesday afternoon. Readings this morning are well below zero with wind chills in the -10 to -20 range. It will be sunny today with highs only near 5 degrees.

Near record lows are possible early Tuesday morning. The record for Indy is -12 tomorrow morning. We are forecasting a low of -10 here in the city. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower teens. Another arctic cold front will bring the chance for a few snow showers on Wednesday. More arctic cold will arrive for Thursday and Friday.

The extended outlook has a brief warm-up coming in for the weekend as temperatures may get close to freezing on Sunday. There will also the the threat for a wintry mix on Sunday.