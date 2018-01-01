Bears fire coach John Fox after a 5-11 season

Associated Press Published:
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have fired John Fox after a 5-11 season, ending one of the least successful coaching stints in team history.

The Bears announced the move Monday, one day after a loss at NFC North champion Minnesota.

Fox was 14-34 in his three years with Chicago, a .292 winning percentage that ranks as the second lowest for the Bears. Only Abe Gibron was worse — 11-30-1 (.274) from 1972-74.

Chicago has four consecutive losing seasons — each with 10 or more losses. The Bears haven’t finished above .500 since they let Lovie Smith go following a 10-6 finish in 2012 and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010.