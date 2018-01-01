Dangerous temperatures overnight

Wind chill warnings will go into effect tonight for much of central Indiana, as wind chills fall to dangerous levels leading into the Tuesday morning commute.

Tonight:

Wind chill warnings and advisories are posted for all of central Indiana, with the coldest temperatures expected for the northern half of the state – where snow pack is more dense, and where the wind chill warnings have been issued.

Expect temperatures to fall very quickly once the sun sets. A clear sky will allow for temperatures to tank, already well below zero by the mid evening hours across much of central Indiana, and ranging from -10 to -20 early Tuesday morning. The record low for January 2nd in Indianapolis is -12, which is very much in jeopardy.

Wind chills will be absolutely brutal Tuesday morning, ranging between -20 to -30 in the wind chill warning area. Many kids are heading back to school, Tuesday. Expect there to be several delays because of the frigid temperatures.

Tuesday:

Another frigid, but sunny day is on tap across central Indiana. Highs will struggle to get out of the single digits Tuesday afternoon, with wind chills remaining below zero for much of the day.

Wednesday:

We’ll start off the morning dry, with clouds increasing throughout the first half of the day. A weak upper level wave moves through Wednesday afternoon, which should spark snow showers for the second half of our Wednesday for the northern half of the state. Some lighter accumulations will be possible, especially considering how cold the temperatures will be as the snow moves in.

Highs top out in the middle to upper teens.

8 Day Forecast:

Another brutal shot of cold air settles in after our quick hitting snow, Wednesday. Expect highs in the lower to middle teens Thursday and Friday. We will see temperatures rebound quite a bit for the weekend, returning the 30s, but does come with a cost. More potent storm system moves in Sunday and Monday, which should bring a host of different precipitation types depending on locations – still too early to pinpoint types and amounts, as well as timing of precipitation this far out. Appears another shot of arctic air will be waiting on us by the middle of next week.