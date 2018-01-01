Indianapolis Public Schools cancels first day back at all locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools announced Monday it will not go back to school on Tuesday, as was scheduled following winter break, due to the dangerous weather conditions.

IPS announced via Twitter that all locations would be closed for classes on Tuesday, while lunch would be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at schools around the district:

Arlington Woods School 99

Carl Wilde School 79

Eleanor Skillen School 34

James Whitcomb Riley School 43

Thomas D. Gregg Neighborhood School

It was not announced when classes would start.