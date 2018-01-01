INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Monday said the city still has much work to do to improve race relations and equality.

The mayor spoke in the morning at the Olivet Baptist Church for the annual Emancipation Day Service. It marks the day that the Emancipation Proclamation took effect and ended slavery in the United States.

In his speech, Hogsett said some of the promises of the proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln still remain unfinished 155 years later.

Watch the video for more from the speech.