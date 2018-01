DETROIT (WISH) – According to NFL.com, The Detroit Lions have fired their head coach Jim Caldwell.

He lead the NFC North Lions to a 9-7 record this season. With Caldwell as head coach, the Lions failed to qualify for the playoffs two out of the last three seasons.

Caldwell’s dismissal follows the Colts’ firing of head coach Chuck Pagano and the Raiders’ firing of Jack Del Rio.

Prior to taking the head coaching job at Detroit, Caldwell was the head coach of the Colts for three seasons, 2009-2012.