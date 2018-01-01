‘Lilly’ leads parade of Indy babies born on first day of 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s first baby of 2018 arrived just minutes after the clock struck midnight Sunday at Community Health Hospital North on the northeast side.

Lillian Fay was named after a maternal great-grandmother. Her parents, Jon and Amber Poppino, said she was born at 12:26 a.m. after Amber began pushing around 11:45 p.m.

Lillian’s due date was Dec. 31, but, once New Year’s Day arrived, mom and dad said baby “Lilly” should, too.

Learn more about the parents and their baby in the video, and see photos of other New Year’s babies from local hospitals.