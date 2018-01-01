Tunnel project to close Meridian Street at 28th Street starting Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A DigIndy tunnel project designed to clean up waterways in Indianapolis will close parts of Meridian and 28th streets from Jan. 2-Oct. 31, 2018.

Meridian Street will be closed at 28th Street, and 28th Street will be closed east of Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Street, according to Citizens Energy Group.

Detour routes will be posted at 30th Street from the north and Fall Creek Parkway from the south, according to a release from Citizens Energy.

The project includes two large sewers that will capture and divert sewer overflows to the Fall Creek Tunnel. Sidewalks, curbs and pavement will also be restored as part of this project.