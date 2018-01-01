Bundle up the kids for near-record lows, doctors say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From frozen pipes to trips to the hospital, frigid temperatures are wreaking havoc for Hoosiers.

Monday was the second-coldest New Year’s Day on record in Indianapolis and the city’s coldest day in four years.

Dr. Ashley Satorius-Rutz of IU Health Methodist Hospital said the hospital treated at least six patients who were exposed to the cold for hours.

“That causes your body temperature to get really low, and depending how low it gets, that causes anything from a little bit of confusion to people getting sleepy to pretty much in coma, even,” Satorius-Rutz said.

Meteorologists are expecting near-record lows again Tuesday, when Indianapolis Public Schools students are scheduled to return to class at the end of winter break.

School leaders said delaying or canceling the first day back from break is an option, but they had not made that decision on Monday afternoon.

For now, WISH-TV’s Randy Ollis is advising people to stay inside.

“I would personally not send the kids out,” Ollis said. “If they do, maybe just for a short period of time. Make sure they have layered clothing on, too.”

IU Health doctors recommend bundling kids up with hats, scarves, gloves and heavy socks.

In addition, plumbers are warning people to run their faucets to prevent frozen pipes and to detach the hoses from any outside faucets.