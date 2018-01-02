1 person shot on the city’s south side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was shot on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Winchester Driver just after 5 a.m.
IMPD later said the victim, who was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, is in critical condition.
Officers say a male clerk was shot multiple times inside a Phillips 66 gas station. The victim then walked to a family member’s apartment, where 911 was called.
The male victim is currently in surgery.
24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.