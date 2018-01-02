2 women injured in Columbus hospital parking lot carjacking on New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after a Columbus carjacking injured two women in a parking lot on New Year’s Day.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Columbus Regional Hospital where police were dispatched out to a vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, officials learned that 27-year-old Kenneth Wentworth entered the unoccupied driver’s seat of a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan and attempted to leave the lot. He was stopped when the owner of the vehicle entered the passenger’s side and engaged in a struggle. Wentworth then placed the vehicle in reverse, striking the mother of the carjacking victim who was seated in a wheelchair near the minivan. Wentworth then accelerated forward, striking a vehicle and causing the victim to fall out of the vehicle and hit her head on the concrete.

The suspect then fled on foot after crashing into two more vehicles.

Wentworth was arrested and taken into custody shortly after officials found him in an altercation with one a family member of one of the carjacking victims away from the hospital grounds.

Wentworth faces charges of robbery, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, auto theft and battery.

One of the women were transported to the hospital to treat her head injuries, while the mother of the victim was treated for hand and leg lacerations.

The incident remains under investigation.