Bloomington officials still question methadone clinic plans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials in Bloomington say they have questions about how a methadone clinic planned in the city will operate.

State officials announced in July that Bloomington would be among five locations for opioid-addiction treatment centers around Indiana, where treatments would include giving methadone.

Limestone Health President Matthew Flynn tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that the organization is still finalizing a Bloomington site.

City community resources director Beverly Calender-Anderson says local officials weren’t consulted about Bloomington hosting a clinic that could have 500 patients in its first year. She says questions remain about how the clinic will function, where its patients will come from and where they will stay while undergoing treatment in Bloomington.