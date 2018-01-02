Cold weather prompts warnings, school closings in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials in central and northern Indiana are warning people that dangerously cold temperatures being felt in the state can quickly cause frostbite.

The National Weather Service says that a wind chill warning is in effect through Tuesday afternoon for much of the state.

The weather service says that early morning temperatures Tuesday in Indianapolis tied a record low of minus 12 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 24 degrees Celsius) for Jan. 2 set in 1887.

Indianapolis Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday on all its campuses due to the cold. Students had been scheduled to return from winter break. Despite the cold weather, the district plans to serve lunch at several schools for those students in need of a meal.